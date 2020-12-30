Have you ever wondered how Scandinavians make it through the long, cold, dark winter? And did you know that they have some of the world’s lowest rates of depression? How do they do it?

Join Norman Bird Sanctuary for a virtual workshop with Stanford University Interdisciplinary Graduate Fellow in Psychology, Kari Leibowitz, as she shares concrete strategies that people can use to promote wintertime flourishing, no matter where they live.

As a U.S.-Norway Fulbright scholar, Kari lived in Tromsø, Norway, north of the Arctic Circle, and studied mindsets about winter. Kari’s research has been featured in The New York Times and The Atlantic and she recently appeared on CNN’s Full Circle with Anderson Cooper.

So go ahead: build a fire, cozy up, and tune in via Zoom for an interactive evening focused on tips and tricks for adopting a wintertime mindset that embraces nature and spending time outdoors.

The online lecture via Zoom will take place from 5:30 – 6:30 pm on Thursday, January 7. The cost per household is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Register here.

Looking to learn more about Kari’s work? Check out this article published in The New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/15/well/mind/Scandinavia-Norway-Winter-Mindset.html