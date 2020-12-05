Nor’easter to impact region Saturday – Up to 6 Inches of Snow Expected in Northern RI

High winds, cold rain and snow will impact the area Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Rhode Island with up to 6 inches expected in the northern suburbs. Please use caution when traveling.

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST (Issued By -Boston – MA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area – Portions of Rhode Island and eastern and southeastern Massachusetts.)

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY… WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting to 45 to 55 mph, strongest gusts over coastal Plymouth county. WHERE…Portions of Rhode Island and eastern and southeastern Massachusetts. WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Sunday. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds combined with heavy wet snow could cause tree damage and isolated power outages. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain changing to snow late this afternoon. A brief period of heavy snow is possible before tapering off before midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.