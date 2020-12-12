Newport Police Department investigating an overnight fatal crash in the area of Brenton Road

The Newport Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred overnight on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at approximately 0050 hours.

According to Lieutenant April Amaral, the vehicle struck a stationary object in the area of Brenton Road and Wickham Road causing the fatality of a 19-year-old female.

The vehicle was occupied by 5 individuals whose names and addresses will not be released due to an ongoing investigation, according to Amaral.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.