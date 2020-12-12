Newport Police Department investigating an overnight fatal crash in the area of Brenton Road

The Newport Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred overnight on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at approximately 0050 hours.
According to Lieutenant April Amaral, the vehicle struck a stationary object in the area of Brenton Road and Wickham Road causing the fatality of a 19-year-old female.
The vehicle was occupied by 5 individuals whose names and addresses will not be released due to an ongoing investigation, according to Amaral.
This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.
If you appreciate reading trusted local independent news without a paywall, help us keep it that way by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter.