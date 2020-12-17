The Newport Performing Arts Center (NPAC), known by many as “The Opera House” this week announced that they will launch a free music series for online audiences beginning on Friday, December 18 at 8 pm.

“We were not going to let Covid slow us down and are very excited to launch this series,” says John Cratin, NPAC Board-Chair president.

The series will kick off with a performance by Singer/Songwriter Griffin Anthony, a New York singer/songwriter who is a longtime collaborator of NPAC. His musical influences include John Prine, Bill Withers, Van Morrison, and JJ Cale. He has published three albums including “Refuge” (2018), “The Making of a Man” (2015) and ““The Canyon (2012).

Anthony has also had success as a film score composer for projects such as the Woodstock Film Festival selected documentary, “Catskill Park” as well as for HBO’s “Call to Action” and “I Wanna See You.”

Griffin has a local connection to Newport. As a teenager, he spent summers working as a stagehand for the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park.

NPAC is the non-profit organization that is working on the current restoration and revitalization of the former Opera House Theater. When complete, NPAC says that it will present live performances of music, dance and theater, comedy, speakers, educational and community programming. For more info on the project, visit www.npacri.org.