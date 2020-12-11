Newport Music Festival, Music Worcester to present ‘Messiah’

Newport Music Festival, in partnership with Music Worcester, will present Messiah via an on-demand/flexible viewing link beginning December 13.

Opening with a beautiful performance of O Holy Night by Newport Music Festival President Suzanna Laramee and Artistic Director Trevor Neal, “this virtual event features a quartet of soloists from the Connecticut Choral Artists (CONCORA) leading us in a sing-along of the entire Christmas portion, as well as all the choruses from Parts II and III, joined by a chamber ensemble from the Worcester Festival Orchestra,” Newport Music Festival writes in describing the event in an email to fans.

This virtual event is hosted by three ensembles whose annual Messiah performances have been sidelined this year – the Worcester Chorus, whose tradition began in 1900; the Masterwork Chorus of New Jersey, who have been performing the work each year at Carnegie Hall for more than half a century; and CONCORA, Connecticut’s oldest professional choir.

All three choirs have performed in Worcester’s beautiful Mechanics Hall, the site of this year’s virtual Messiah.



There is a suggested donation of $50 when registering for the event, however, Newport Music Festival writes that donations are not necessary to enjoy this special performance.

“A gift of any amount is meaningful and will benefit the Festival’s Annual Fund, ensuring that we can continue to fulfill our mission for decades to come”.

For more information, to register for the link, click here.