Newport Historical Society to host a virtual lecture with John Tschirch, Author and Architectural Historian

For the next several days Rhode Islanders are being encouraged to stay home during “the pause.” Need an escape? Join the Newport Historical Society for a virtual, illustrated lecture with author John Tschirch in celebration of the publication of ‘Newport: The Artful City’ on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 6pm on Zoom.

Tickets are $5 for the general public $1 for members of the Newport Historical Society. Purchase your tickets on Eventbrite.

‘Newport: The Artful City’ by John Tschirch is published by D. Giles Ltd. of London in association with the Newport Historical Society. During the lecture, Tschirch will share rare archival images, from maps and paintings to photographs, that trace the evolution of Newport as a work of urban art and a cultural touchstone through the ages.

John Tschirch is an architectural historian with a thirty-year career in historic preservation in Newport. He is also a teacher, photographer and author of both scholarly works and historical fiction. His work may be viewed at www.johnstories.com.

‘Newport: The Artful City’ may be ordered through the Museum of Newport History Shop at: https://shopnewporthistory.myshopify.com/products/newport-the-artful-city