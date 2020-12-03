Newport Craft takes home Gold and Silver Medals in the 2020 USA Spirits Ratings Competition

Newport Craft Spirits today announced that earlier this year they picked up Gold and Silver medals in the 2020 USA Spirits Ratings.

In order to take home a medal in the competition, they must score highly in three different categories – Quality, Value and Packaging.

According to a press release from Newport Craft, winning a medal at the USA Spirits Ratings Competition is the ultimate seal of approval, “showing that Newport Craft Spirits are high-quality products with broad consumer appeal”.

Using a 100-point rating system as its guiding principles, USA Spirits awards medals for spirits that consumers want to buy, whether it is shopping for a spirit at a retail liquor store or ordering a spirit off a restaurant menu.

In order to receive a Gold or Silver medal at the USA Spirits Ratings competition, the spirits needed to score at least 80 to 90 points.

The five awarded spirits from Newport Craft were;

Thomas Tew Reserve Rum : Gold Medal, 90 points

: Gold Medal, 90 points Sea Fog Single Malt Whiskey : Silver Medal, 89 Points

: Silver Medal, 89 Points White Squall Coastal Moonshine : Silver Medal, 89 points

: Silver Medal, 89 points Newport Craft Gin : Silver Medal, 88 Points

: Silver Medal, 88 Points Thomas Tew Single Barrel Rum: Silver Medal, 87 Points

“We’re really excited that our spirits scored so highly on the various factors that determine the drinkability of a spirit,” said CEO, Brendan O’Donnell in a statement. “We really put a lot of emphasis on creating a spirit with broad consumer appeal, and one that spirit drinkers will enjoy for a variety of different occasions. This award is really a validation of our spirit making expertise.”

Barr Hill Gin from Caledonia Spirits was named spirit of the year at the 2020 USA Spirits Ratings. There were 201 gold medals, 305 silver, and 80 bronze at this year’s competition. More than 45 countries participated in the 2020 competition making it the most diverse competition so far for USA Spirits Ratings. The top countries to enter were the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the top categories were Whiskey, Gin, and Vodka.