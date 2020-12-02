Newport City Council will host their next regular meeting on December 9, here’s what’s on the agenda

The newly elected Newport City Council will host their first Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, December 9 at 6:30 pm. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

Telephone Access is available to the meeting toll free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free). Meeting ID: 978 9508 8337

The meeting is also available via Zoom at Zoom.us/j/97895088337

CITY OF NEWPORT

- Advertisement -

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

DECEMBER 9, 2020

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD REMOTELY IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNOR RAIMONDO’S EXECUTIVE ORDER 20-25- 1. (b) “ SUCH MEANS MAY INCLUDE, WITHOUT LIMITATION, PROVIDING PUBLIC ACCESS THROUGH TELEPHONE, INTERNET, OR SATELLITE ENABLED AUDIO OR VIDEO CONFERENCING OR ANY OTHER TECHNOLOGY THAT ENABLES THE PUBLIC TO CLEARLY FOLLOW THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE PUBLIC BODY WHILE THOSE ACTIVITES ARE OCCURING” .

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held in accordance with Governor Raimondo’s Executive Order 20-25 on December 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. PUBLIC HEARING- Proposed Amendments to Title 17 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Zoning” to add “Marijuana Retail Facility” which would prohibit marijuana retail facilities

a. Recommendation from the Planning Board;

b. Ordinances amending Title 17:

1. 17.08, entitled, “Definitions”, Section 17.08.010- Definitions (First Reading)

2. 17.52, entitled, “Limited Business District”, Section 17.52.020- Use Regulations (First Reading)

3. 17.56, entitled, “Waterfront Business District”,17.56.020- Use Regulations (First Reading)

4. 17.60, entitled, “General Business District”, 17.60.020-Use Regulations (First Reading)

5. 17.64, entitled, “Commercial Industrial District, 17.64.020- Use Regulations (First Reading)

2. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Minutes of the Council Meeting held October 28, 2020 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1) Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc. @ Fort Adams State Park:

a) Newport Folk Festival, July 23-25, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

b) Newport Folk Event, July 26-28, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

c) Newport Jazz Festival, July 30, 31 and August 1, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

c. Arcade License, Renewal, Ryan Family Amusements, Inc., 268 Thames St. (50 machines)

d. Mechanical Amusement License, Renewal, Newport Music Co., Inc., 849 Union St., Portsmouth, RI (16 locations, 27 machines)

e. Tattoo License, Renewal (owner/operator), David Bennett, d/b/a Sitting Bull Tattoo, LLC, 136A Thames St.

f. Tattoo License, Renewal (owner/operator), Peter Fortune, d/b/a Fortune Tattoos, 435 Thames St.

g. Tattoo License, Renewal (owner/operator), Jennifer Clinch Guertin, Anchor Steam Inc., d/b/a Anchor Steam Tattoo Gallery, 44 Broadway

h. Pool Table License, Renewals:

1. Fastnet Pub, Inc., d/b/a Fastnet Pub, 1-3 Broadway (1 table)

2. Friendly Sons of Newport Social Club, Inc., d/b/a Friendly Sons 3-5 Farewell St. (1 table)

3. Atlas Vending, Inc., 1106 North Main St., Providence, RI (1 table @ Town Center Laundry, 199 Connell Highway)

i. Communication from the Housing Authority of Newport, re: 2021 Annual Plan & 5-Year Capital Fund Action Plan (Receive)

j. Communication from the Newport Health Equity Zone, re: North End Urban Plan (Receive)

k. Communication from Stephen Berlucchi, re: Resignation from the Planning Board (Receive with regret)

l. Communication from Elizabeth Fuerte, re: Resignation from the Planning Board (Receive with regret)

m. Communication from the Newport Tree and Open Space Commission, re: Proposed amendments to Chapter 12.36 of the Codified Ordinances (Receive)

n. Communication from the Newport Canvassing Authority, re: Certification of the results from the November 3, 2020 General Election (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Second-hand License, New, Bike Newport, d/b/a Bike Newport, 62 Broadway (Hearing)

4. Victualing License, New, Bellevue Nutrition, LLC, d/b/a Bellevue Nutrition, 260 Bellevue Ave.

5. Victualing License, New, Tooti Patzi, LLC, d/b/a Tooti Patzi, 7 Memorial Blvd.

6. Victualing License, New, True Tides, LLC, d/b/a TBD, 359 Thames St., Unit C1 (confined to restaurant and adjacent patio only, no room service) (In conjunction with the transfer of the Class BT alcoholic beverage license transfer of Seaport Grille & Raw Bar, LLC)

7. 2020-2021 Victualing License Renewals:

a) NDC Enterprises, LLC, d/b/a Norey’s, 136-138 Broadway

b) Belle Mer, Inc., d/b/a Belle Mer, 2 Goat Island

c) Salvation Café Inc., d/b/a Salvation Café, 140 Broadway

8. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Planning Board

Reappointment of Melissa Pattavina (3-year term expiring 12/09/2023)

RESOLUTIONS

9. 2021 City Council Meeting Schedule

10. Requesting the dumping of construction material on the residential land behind the 5th Ward Fire Station on Old Fort Road be terminated- K. Leonard

11. Requesting the City Manager to schedule a midyear budget review workshop- J. Bova

12. National Grid Long Term Gas Capacity Plan

ORDINANCES

13. Amending Chapter 10.52, of the Codified Ordinances, Section 10.52.010, entitled, “No Through Streets Listed-Signs Required” (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

14. Action Item #5948/20 – RE: Award of Contract – 2016 Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan – Mandatory Update (Five Year) (w/accompanying

resolution)

15. Action Item #5949/20 – RE: Award of Contract – RFP#21-005 – Community Choice Aggregation (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor Licenses, Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc. @ Fort Adams State Park:

a) Newport Folk Festival, July 23-25, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

b) Newport Folk Event, July 26-28, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

c) Newport Jazz Festival, July 30, 31 and August 1, 2021 from 12:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Application of Seaport Grille & Raw Bar Inc., d/b/a The Port, 359 Thames St., Unit C1 (confined to restaurant and adjacent patio only, no room service), holder of a Class BT alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership to True Tides, LLC (Finbarr Murray-100%), d/b/a TBD for the same premises (Hearing)

3. 2020-2021 Liquor License Renewals (Hearing):

LIQUOR CLASS BL

NDC Enterprises, LLC

d/b/a Norey’s

156-158 Broadway

LIQUOR CLASS BV

Belle Mer, Inc.

d/b/a Belle Mer

2 Goat Island

LIQUOR CLASS C

Salvation Café, Inc.

d/b/a Salvation Café

140 Broadway

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

ADJOURN- (12/02/20)

ADJOURN AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS AND RECONVENE AS COUNCIL

COVID 19 Status update