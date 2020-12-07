Newport among ’55 Best Christmas Towns to Put On Your Holiday List

Newport is among the most magical towns at Christmas, according to a December 6th story from Country Living.

Newport ranked 15th on the publications list of the “55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list“.

Here’s what Country Living had to say about Newport, “You know it for its stunning Gilded Age mansions and gorgeous ocean views…but did you know that Newport also has a lot to offer in wintertime? A month-long holiday celebration (yes, you read that right!) makes it an excellent place to spend Christmas. Enjoy concerts, watch the annual tree lighting, shop at craft fairs, and even tour those majestic homes by candlelight”.

Stockbridge, MA took the number 1 spot on the list. Other New England communities on the list include Essex, CT (#5); Cape Cod, MA (#11); Manchester, VT (#12); Nantucket, MA (#18); Mystic, CT (#21); and Woodstock, VT (#36);

See the full list and original story here.