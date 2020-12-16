National Grid increases staffing for upcoming winter storm

National Grid today announced that it is preparing for a powerful nor’easter that will arrive in New England tonight and continue through Thursday. The storm is expected to develop off the New England coast late Wednesday and bring significant snow accumulations, strong winds, and the potential for coastal flooding off Eastern Massachusetts. Current forecasts indicate the storm could cause damage to the electrical system, with significant snowfall and high winds creating tree damage and possible power outages.

“We’ve been tracking the storm for several days and ramping up our preparations for a safe and efficient response to its address its impact,” said Michael McCallan, Vice President of Electric Operations for New England in a press release. “In addition to securing additional line and forestry crews, we’re coordinating with state agencies and municipalities across Rhode Island and Massachusetts in our joint response, which will be critical to meeting the needs of our customers and communities.”

National Grid has called in more than 220 additional line crews and 200 forestry crews to assist with the restoration efforts. Over 1,800 field-based workers will be activated across New England as part of our emergency response operations. This includes forestry, contractors, underground, damage assessment, wires down, transmission, and substation workers.

The company says that it is continuously monitoring the storm, communicating with local officials, first responders and life support customers.

The Company offers the following tips and reminders:



Customers Should Stay Connected:

Report power outages at www.nationalgridus.com or call 1-800-465-1212.

or call 1-800-465-1212. Use your mobile device to track outage information and storm-related safety tips through National Grid’s mobile site accessible at www.ngrid.com/mobile .

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram; we post all the latest storm and restoration updates.

Track outages and estimated restoration times at www.nationalgridus.com/outage-central

To stay connected during storms and outages, text to 64743 using any of the below commands.

REG to sign up for text alerts

OUT to report an outage

SUM followed by your town, county, or state to get a summary of outages in your area

HELP for the full list of commands

Stay safe:

Never touch downed power lines, and always assume that any fallen lines are live electric wires. If you see one, report it immediately to National Grid or your local emergency response organization.

Power problems can sometimes interrupt public water supply systems or disable well pumps, so it’s an especially good idea to keep a supply of bottled drinking water handy, as well as some canned food.

People who depend on electric-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should let National Grid know. To register as a life support customer, call the company’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-322-3223.

Check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage period.



Electric safety

If you use a generator to supply power during an outage, be sure to operate it outdoors. Before operating generators, disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could jeopardize the safety of line crews and the public.

If you lose power, turn off any appliances that were on when the power went off, but leave one light on so you will know when power is restored.

Reminder: It’s not safe to work in an elevated bucket during periods of increased wind gusts. Our line workers begin restoration work only when conditions are deemed safe.

Gas safety

As customers dig out their homes and businesses, it’s important to note that deep snowpack and additional snow left by snow removal equipment may clog vents to furnaces and other appliances.

Clear your vents. Check around vents and gas appliances for snow buildup to prevent malfunctions or carbon monoxide poisoning.