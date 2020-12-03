Narragansett Café hits the market, listed at $1 million

Your chance to own the iconic ‘Ganny in Jamestown is here.

Kirby Properties on Wednesday announced that the popular bar/restaurant/music venue in Jamestown was officially on the market.

Listed at $1 million, the sale of 25 Narragansett Avenue includes the “building, business, and FF& E”.

Property Description

- Advertisement -

The iconic Narragansett Café, known by locals as the ‘Ganny’, has been serving the community of Jamestown, RI and Southern Rhode Island for nearly three decades. It is known for its live music and dancing, featuring some of the best local New England bands. Located on Narragansett Avenue, Jamestown’s ‘main street’, the Ganny has established itself as the go-to spot for locals and tourists alike. Whether you are looking for a drink with friends, bar games, or a bite to eat, the Narragansett Café has it all. This building received exterior updates in 2008 including a new roof and siding; in the more recent years the kitchen and bathrooms have been renovated. The sale of both the real estate and the business is a great opportunity for the next entrepreneur. Profit and loss statements available for serious inquiries only; give us a call!

See the full property listing here.