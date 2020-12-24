Tis the Season! I’m listing my top 10 all-time favorites with a few Honorable Mention. Please enjoy my “Free Form Christmas” Spotify playlist below. Its got eclectic sounds from Motown to Country, Jazz to Rock and Roll. Happy Holidays!

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home” (Darlene Love) – All time classic #1

“Greensleeves/My Favorite Things” (John Coltrane) See how I got two Coltrane tunes in there.

“Mrs. Claus Kimono” (Drive-By Truckers) – the Truckers tell the stories no one else wants to.

“Cupid Winter Song” (Toy Sale) – a short lived band from RI singer-songwriter Ava Callery… so good!

“Everything’s Gonna be Cool this Christmas” (Eels) – the coolest Christmas song ever.

“Merry Christmas Baby” (Etta James) – Classic!

“Christmas All Over Again” (Tom Petty) – “I want a Rickenbacker guitar!”

“Merry Christmas, I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight” (Ramones) – A punk-rock Christmas is a win-win!

“The Rebel Jesus” (Jackson Browne) “But pardon me if I have seemed to take the tone of judgement”

“Father Christmas” (Kinks) – All time classic #2

Honorable Mention:

“River” (Joni Mitchell) – Sweet Joni.

“2000 Miles” (Pretenders) – We’ve all been there!

“Christmas Wrapping” (The Waitresses) – Once upon a time this was a rare alt/indie Christmas hit.

“Christmas All Summer Long” (Deer Tick) – Who says you can’t rock out on Christmas morning?

“I’m Spending Hanukah in Santa Monica” (Tom Lehrer) “I spent Shavuos in East St. Louis…”

“Christmas in Washington” (Steve Earle) – Some things never seem to change…

“Christmas in Prison” (John Prine) – “the food was real good”

“Post Card From a Hooker in Minneapolis” (Tom Waits) – Still classic after all these years.

Check out Ken’s Spotify playlist here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7cryt8IGTzXIzJpElywJHD