Middletown Public Schools to shift to full distance learning Dec. 21 – Jan. 8

Middletown has joined their fellow Aquidneck Island communities in shifting to distance learning to finish out 2020.

Rosemaire Kraeger, Superintendant of Middletown Public Schools, sent the following letter to parents and guardians on Tuesday afternoon.

Dear Parents and Guardians; 12/15/2020

Fortunately the number of COVID-19 cases in our district remains relatively low but, as you are probably aware, the state of RI is in the midst of a surge. We know that our behavior over the next few weeks will critically impact a successful and safe return to our classrooms in 2021.

In order to allow time for quarantining and to explore asymptomatic testing plans for January, we have decided to shift to distance learning for a short time before and after the holiday break.

Beginning on Monday, December 21st through Friday, January 8th all Middletown Public Schools will shift to full distance learning.

This three week period around the holiday break will incorporate eight distance learning school days. These distance learning days will involve synchronous learning with your child’s teacher. (teachers will be using platforms like zoom to video with your children for instruction). Stay tuned for teacher schedules and links.

Technology Support Middletown Public School District has support available for parents & students via email helpdesk@mpsri.net. Assistance is handled via this system to communicate hardware, login and software issues. Students who experience problems with the school supplied laptop, should inform us via helpdesk@mpsri.net. Please be as descriptive as possible for any issues reported. In most cases, we can resolve issues via internet and phone. On occasion, remote access may be required. If you have a student that needs a device for Distance Learning, you can request one via our MPS 1:1 Device Request, Policy & Consent FormFood Services will be open for Grab and Go Meals at Gaudet Middle School on the Turner Road side, at Door P. During distance learning, meals will be available on Dec. 21, 22, and 23 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. Meals will also be available at this location on January 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2021 during the same timeframe.If the upcoming winter storm results in a move toward distance learning on Dec. 17 and/or 18, Grab and Go Meals will be available at the same location noted above from 8-9:30 a.m.****POTENTIAL WINTER STORM****We will monitor the potential winter storm and evaluate how it could impact school this week, if at all. All students and teachers should bring home everything they need with them for the holiday break this coming Wednesday to be prepared. IF OUR BUILDINGS ARE UNABLE TO OPEN DUE TO WEATHER, we will move to distance learning instead of a traditional snow day. We will share additional details as they become available.

We plan to return to our learning models (full in-person learning PK-5 and hybrid 6-12) on Monday, January 11th DEC/JAN CALENDAR LINKED HERE

Thank you to all in the MPS community for your continued support and cooperation. We wish you a safe and healthy holiday season. We are looking forward to better days ahead in 2021.

Rosemaire K. Kraeger, Superintendent