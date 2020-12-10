Mermaid Masterpieces teams up with Trinity Rep for free paint party following ‘A Christmas Carol’ streaming video

If you appreciate reading trusted local independent news without a paywall, help us keep it that way by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter.

Mermaid Masterpieces today announced that it has teamed up with Trinity Rep to provide a bonus activity for families to paint their own “A Christmas Carol” inspired artwork all from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Trinity Rep’s “A Christmas Carol”, a Southern New England favorite holiday tradition, will be released for free through on-demand video, streaming from December 17th, 2020 to January 10th, 2021.

Following the performance viewers can come together to paint virtually with Becky Killian, of Mermaid Masterpieces, via her YouTube Channel. Killian has created a special “A Christmas Carol” inspired painting that viewers can hold on to for years to come and reflect on Christmas’s past, present and future!

“This has been a tough year for everyone,” says Becky Killian in a statement, “So why not bring a little joy and happiness to create a new family holiday tradition!”

Since March of this year, Killian had to transform her in-person paint parties to virtual Facebook parties, allowing for people to laugh, create and (oftentimes) distract themselves from the stress of the pandemic. These free virtual paint parties have provided an outlet for families and friends to enjoy each other’s company from afar.

“The holidays are such a special time of year for so many, so why should 2020 be any different?” says Killian, “I hope that through Mermaid Masterpieces and Trinity Rep’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ the magic of the holiday season comes alive with a memorable experience that can be shared with loved ones no matter where they live!”

To register for “A Christmas Carol” virtual tickets, please visit: http://www.trinityrep.com/carol

To paint “A Christmas Carol” inspired painting with Becky Killian, of Mermaid Masterpieces: http://www.trinityrep.com/paint

Suggested paint supplies include: a canvas (or paper) (size 8”x 10” recommended), a black Sharpie, acrylic paints in colors Red, Blue, Yellow, Black and White, a wide paintbrush, a thin paintbrush, and a paper plate and a cup filled with 1/3 of water.