Meals on Wheels of R.I., United Way of R.I. among organizations to receive a donation from MacKenzie Scott

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island and United Way of Rhode Island are among 384 organizations that are recipients of more than $4.158 billion in gifts from MacKenzie Scott.
Scott was formerly married to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and is currently ranked as the 18th richest person in the world.
“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” Scott wrote on Medium on Tuesday. “Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of colour and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”
In July, Scott pledged to give the majority of her wealth back to the society that helped generate it.
In her Medium post, Ms Scott said her advisers had picked out 384 organisations for donations after considering almost 6,500 of them.
“They took a data-driven approach to identifying organisations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital,” Ms Scott wrote in her post.
“These 384 carefully selected teams have dedicated their lives to helping others, working and volunteering and serving real people face-to-face at bedsides and tables, in prisons and courtrooms and classrooms, on streets and hospital wards and hotlines and front lines of all types and sizes, day after day after day.”
Before listing the recipients of donations, Scott wrote “If you’re craving a way to use your time, voice, or money to help others at the end of this difficult year, I highly recommend a gift to one of the thousands of organizations doing remarkable work all across the country. Every one of them could benefit from more resources to share with the communities they’re serving. And the hope you feed with your gift is likely to feed your own”.
Scott included the following list of recipients;
