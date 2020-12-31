Portsmouth Police and the Rhode Island State Police are investigating an incident involving a 65-year-old-man being found dead on Wednesday morning outside of his home on Mare Terrace in Portsmouth.
More coverage of this incident;
WPRI – Police: Man found dead outside Portsmouth home
This story is developing.
Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism
If What’s Up Newp has provided you with at least $5 worth of knowledge, information, and/or entertainment this year, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter. Reader support is what truly makes what we do possible.