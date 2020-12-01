Lucy’s Hearth presents Volunteer of the Year Award to Donna Martin

Recently, Lucy’s Hearth board chair Mark Gorman presented The Susan M. Wilson Volunteer of the Year Award to Donna Martin of Newport.

Lucy’s Hearth is a 24-hour emergency and transitional shelter in Newport County serving children and their families who are homeless due to economic hardship, family crisis, divorce, eviction, and the severe shortage of safe, affordable housing.

According to Mark Gorman, Donna has been a long-time supporter of Lucy’s Hearth, a benefactor of Lucy’s guitar program, and a valued childcare volunteer at the Hearth.

“We’re grateful for Donna’s commitment to the children residing at Lucy’s Hearth and we marvel at her unique ability to connect with kids of all ages,” Gorman said. “We can’t wait for the end of COVID so she can resume her volunteering”.

The primary goal of Lucy’s Hearth is to foster independence and help the residents gain the life skills necessary to prevent future homelessness.

For more information on Lucy’s Hearth, visit www.lucyshearth.org.