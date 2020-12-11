Looking to have someone else do the cooking on Christmas? These Newport County restaurants will be open

A look at what restaurants in and around Newport are offering Christmas dine-in and take-out options in 2020.

We’ll save all of the “this Christmas is going to be unlike any other, because of COVID-19” rambling and get right to it, here’s what restaurants are offering Christmas Dinner – either to go or dine-in.

We’ll continue to update this story if we’re made aware of other options.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

Let The Chanler do the cooking while you celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with family and friends. This season, Cara is home to a symphony of holiday flavors. Executive Chef Jacob Jasinski has created a 3-course or 4-course prix fixe menu inspired by seasonal ingredients from the local region to ensure a perfect balance of joy and togetherness. Indulge this Christmas with a memorable holiday feast at The Chanler.

Christmas Eve

Seating 1 Beginning at 5:00 pm: 3-Course Prix Fixe Menu, $99 per guest.

Seating 2 Beginning at 8:00 pm: 5-Course Surprise Degustation Menu, $145 per guest.

- Advertisement -

Christmas

Reservations are available on December 25th from 2:00pm – 8:00pm

Three-course Prix Fixe Menu for $99 per guest.

Four-course Prix Fixe Menu for $120 per guest.

Children 12 and under for $65 (three-course menu)

CHRISTMAS MENU

Celebrate Christmas at Castle Hill, with a three-course meal prepared by Chef Louis Rossi and his culinary team. Festive touches adorn the menu and the Inn itself, with live music and wood-burning fireplaces setting the tone. Merriment is required, while eggnog and caroling are optional.$92 per person, maximum of seven guests per reservation

4:30pm – 8:00pm Christmas Eve

12:00pm – 8:00pm Christmas Day

For dining reservations, email dining@castlehillinn.com and include your full name, phone number, number of guests, and any dietary restrictions. View Menu HERE

Clarke Cooke House will continue the tradition of being among the very few restaurants that are open 365 days a year when they open at 5 pm for dinner on Christmas Day. More Info

La Forge is offering Christmas Dinner Packages, where when you buy one, they donate one. Primer Rib Dinner and Glazed Ham Dinner available. Preorder your dinners by December 19th and pickup before 4 pm December 24th! More info here.

Spend your holiday at Sardella’s! Sardella’s will be open on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. Call 401-849-6312 to make reservations or visit https://sardellas.com/reservations/

Sweet Berry Farm

Available through the month of December, Sweet Berry Farm’s December & Holiday To Go menu features holiday favorites for parties of all sizes. Menu here.

We’ll continue to update this story if we’re made aware of other options. Know of something or want to see something included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.