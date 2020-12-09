Local organizations team up to present ‘Home for the Holidays: A Newport Christmas from St. John’s’

The Choir School of Newport County and St. John’s Church, Newport, in partnership with Island Moving Company, invite you to a virtual holiday celebration of the arts, “Home for the Holidays: A Newport Christmas from St. John’s”: This special performance of the seventh annual “Christmas on the Point” concert will take advantage of pre-recording to collaborate with the dancers of the Island Moving Company, who will adapt a sequence from The Nutcracker beginning at the historic creche and moving throughout the building.

Island Moving Company dancers, the St. John’s Adult Choir, Professional Choristers from The Choir School of Newport County, harpist Susan Knapp Thomas, and Peter Berton on St. John’s historic 1894 Hook & Hastings pipe organ (and its model railroad within) will serve up a Christmas feast with all the trimmings!

Special decorations and lighting will make this a memorable event which you can enjoy from home free anytime from the evening of Dec. 17 through the twelfth day of Christmas (January 6). A video preview of the concert will be available on the St. John’s website, beginning Dec. 10.

This concert will be posted on The Choir School of Newport County website at www.thechoirschoolri.org, and on the St. John’s website at :https://saintjohns-newport.org/home-for-the-holidays-concert/.

Visit The Choir School event on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/thechoirschoolri.org/posts/1527672994090453

Donations are welcome and support The Choir School of Newport County and the St. John’s Friends of Music.