Local entrepreneur launches Mirabelle Selects, a subscription-based wine company

When Matthew Chausse decided to turn a passion into a viable business, he had no clue what to expect or anticipate. “It’s certainly an interesting time to start a new venture,” said Chausse.



A Rogers High School graduate and movie producer by trade, Chausse has always had an overwhelming affinity for wine. After years of traveling that was required by his profession, he recently purchased his childhood home on Pope Street and has settled back in Newport. Without the need to travel as much as before, Chausse was finally able to explore a business opportunity that he has long considered in Mirabelle Selects.

Matthew Chausse

He attributes his passion for wine to a trip that he took down the Loire river in France with his grandparents when he was just a child. “We had a country house in the Loiret, which abuts Burgundy. The Loire is full of these beautiful medieval castles and incredible structures that were built during the French renaissance. It is truly something out of a fairytale and immediately became a region that I became fascinated with. Because of this, as I grew older, I familiarized myself with the area and all that it had to offer, including its world-class grapes.”



All of the wines that Chausse offers are sourced from small, independent family-owned vineyards located across France and Spain. The wines are hand-selected for quality control and offered at competitive price points considering their small production and limited availability.

“I wanted to provide an opportunity to choose wines each month from single-sourced producers and offer a true ‘farm to table’ experience. Mirabelle Selects offers its customers a chance to stay home, stay safe, and shop local and I think that’s extremely important.”



Beginning this month, the brand has partnered with Point Wine and Spirits (located at 3 Thames Street) as it’s retailer to offer home delivery service throughout the Ocean State. Same day delivery is available for residents of Aquidneck Island and Jamestown and scheduled delivery is available for any other community in Rhode Island.



Each month, Mirabelle Selects will offer a mixed case of wines (12 total bottles ranging between 3-4 different varietals) for $249.99 which also includes delivery. Along with the benefit of enjoying vino hand-crafted from smaller family owned wineries, a portion of each sale will go towards the Newport Art House, a non-profit arts program organized by local artist Mia Tarducci.



“Mirabelle Selects is a brand that I want to immerse in as many local avenues as possible; from partnering with Rich Willis at Point Wine & Spirits to offer complimentary delivery of our product, to hiring local photographers for our marketing, it is important to me that this venture finds ways to support the Newport community,” said Chausse.



One of the more appealing conveniences of Mirabelle Select’s subscription service is that each bottle that they offer is paired with a story. Rack cards that provide information about the wine will be included with each case and food pairing suggestions and information about the grower/vineyard will be available on the website.

It will also allow all consumers, regardless of their depth of knowledge of wine, to have a thoughtfully curated experience. “Whether you are a level three sommelier or someone who has a basic understanding that wine is made from grapes, we want to provide a product that is based on the foundations of quality and approachability. Each of our wines is carefully selected and proudly offered because we are eager to share that vintner’s story with our consumers.”

Chausse concluded our interview by saying, “We are committed to keeping our employees, customers, friends, and family safe this holiday season so please take advantage of our delivery service partnership with Point Wine & Spirits. We are happy to provide this offering so you can sit back, relax, spend time with the ones you love, and enjoy our wines!”



Ordering is simple. Mirabelle Selects wines can be purchased on their website, www.MirabelleSelects.com, or call in your order to Point Wine and Spirits, 401-619-4863 and they will deliver directly to your doorstep!