LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Mike Renzi and Jim Porcella (Dec. 7 at 3 pm)

Today at 3 pm, we’ll be hosting a live video virtual chat with Mike Renzi and Jim Porcella about their new album Christmas Is: December Duets. Tune in to watch the conversation live on our website, Facebook Page, or YouTube Channel as it happens or anytime afterward.

We couldn’t do what we do without READER Support.

If you’re thankful for What’s Up Newp, please consider supporting us through our supporter program.

Every dollar supports our articles, newsletters, interviews, videos, livestreams, and efforts to keep you informed about all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County.