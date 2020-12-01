LIVE ON WUN | Meet The Author: Don DeLuca (Dec. 1 at 3 pm)

Read a good book lately?

This week, WhatsUpNewp continues its authors series, videocasts, with three Rhode Island authors, each very different. Whether it’s tales of the sea, a thriller, or a true mafia story, you’ll find something to your liking.

On Tuesday at 3 p.m. we meet Don Deluca, whose fascination with boat building and sailing serves as the backdrop for his two novels.

Don DeLuca, according to his website, has been “messing around in boats on Narragansett Bay since age ten.” His fascination with boat building and sailing lead him to varsity sailing at Brown university, and design management for major corporations.

Some of his earliest memories are of pedaling his bicycle to boat yards to indulge his fascination with boat building, or sailing with his friends well beyond where he supposes their parents thought they’d gone.

He expanded his exploration of the New England coast through varsity sailing at Brown University, and made his first trip across the Atlantic at age 19. Graduate school at RISD launched him into industrial design and the inventing life. Ocean sailing remained a passion throughout years of design management for corporations including Hasbro and Bic.

These days, he enjoys solitary ocean rowing, creating in his shop, and writing. He expects he’ll always be messing about in boats, grateful for the independent spirit and appreciation of the ocean aesthetic instilled in him during those childhood summers in Newport.

His first novel, THE SHIPMATE, debuted in 2018, and the sequel, THE BELL BOAT, is due out in Fall 2020.

Best-selling author Jon Land, who has written more than 50 books and won an International Book Award, joins us at 11 a.m. on Wednesday; and Dr. Barbara Roberts, author of Doctor Broad, joins us on Friday at 1:30 p.m. We believe we learn so much from books, whether non-fiction or fiction. Authors provide us with a window into their minds and perceptions, to the world’s they imagine or to the ones they have lived.