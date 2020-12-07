List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Rhode Island began implementing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Rhode Island from any state with 5% or greater positivity rate on June 30th.

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the states listed below with a positivity rate of COVID-19 greater than 5%, you will either have to self-quarantine for 14 days while in Rhode Island, or produce proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) says that positivity rates are calculated using the average daily positivity rate for the last seven days.

As an exception, people will not have to quarantine if they have had a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours. (If someone is tested after arriving in Rhode Island and gets a negative result, that person can stop quarantining.)

RIDOH requires out-of-state visitors to complete this certificate of compliance with out-of-state travel quarantine/testing requirements and out-of-state travel screening form upon arriving in Rhode Island. Travelers will be required to provide their completed certificate of compliance to their lodging and accommodations upon check-in.

RIDOH will update the list of states with a positivity rate of COVID-19 greater than 5% every Monday by noon. The state uses data from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine to create their list. Johns Hopkins updates their list daily.