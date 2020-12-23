This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

On Sunday, December 20, 2020, Laura Christine (Bonville) Warren of Thornton, NH passed away in the loving arms of her family at the age of 70. Laura was born on December 19, 1950 in Tallahassee, Florida to the late Donald Bonville and Laura (Gleason) Bonville. She grew up in Middletown, RI and was a graduate of Middletown High School. Laura is survived by her high school sweetheart, Gerald R. Warren of over 51 years, her children, Kimberly Anne Cote (Patrick) and Alison Leigh Warren (Jay). She was preceded in death by her loving son Brian Christopher Warren. She was a very special grandmother to four wonderful children, Mahlynn B.Warren, Lauryn Silvia, Colby Silvia and Thias Silvia.

Laura was a beautiful, loving and kind sister to Donald A. Bonville Jr., Barbara R. Fisher and Maureen (Bonville) Costa all of Portsmouth, fondly known to her sisters and brother as simply “Kia”. Aunt to Lisa M. Kuykendall of Portsmouth and Daniel C. Surber of Raleigh, SC, Matthew and Jonathan Costa of Portsmouth.

Laura never met a stranger and touched the hearts of everyone she met. She was a lover of all things fun and was the first to coordinate a get together with family and friends. She loved to travel abroad with her husband and was always up for an adventure. She had a private love of all things handbags, sunglasses and the perfect lipstick shade. She will be remembered for her fierce love of family, her generosity, honesty and unwavering devotion to everyone she loved. May we all raise a glass in her honor!

Visitation will be held Tuesday morning, December 29, 2020 from 8:00AM to 9:00AM in St. Lucy’s, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:00AM. Burial will take place at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

The Mass can be viewed on livestream at https://my.gather.app/remember/laura-warren