Lila Delman Real Estate today announced the sale of ‘Ker Arvor’, 275 Harrison Avenue for $7,285,000.

Kate Leonard, Lila Delman Sales Associate, and Kendra Toppa, Sales Manager of Lila Delman’s Newport Office, jointly represented the seller.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks one of the top five sales in Newport this year, and one of the top ten sales statewide. Lila Delman currently ranks as the top producing brokerage in Newport and Newport County, based on 2020 closed sales volume.

“‘Ker Arvor’ sits on over nine private acres in Newport. It was lovingly restored by this seller and has been noted as one of the grandest and most elegant estates in Newport,” Kate Leonard said in a statement. “It has been sold to a family that appreciates its beauty and will continue the stewardship of the property.”

Steeped in history, ‘Ker Arvor’ is an exceptional estate located off of Ocean Drive, near the desirable Newport Country Club. Built in 1931 by renowned New York architects Clinton & Russell, the French 18th century neoclassical home was modeled after ‘La Lanterne’ (1787) at Versailles. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is well-suited for modern living.

“Buyer confidence has remained strong and steady throughout this unprecedented year evidenced by the sale of several important Newport estates,” closed Kendra Toppa. “Newport’s raw beauty, vibrant downtown waterfront area and unique cultural experiences continues to appeal to those who appreciate an exceptional quality of life.”

*This representation is based on information from the Rhode Island State Wide MLS for the period of January 1, 2020 – December 28, 2020. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.