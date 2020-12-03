Job Opportunities: Maritime Trades Instructors, Teacher Assistants

Numerous part-time teaching positions are available in advance of defense contractor General Dynamics Electric Boat’s ramp-up to hiring workers for their Groton and Quonset shipyards. Community College of Rhode Island’s Division of Workforce Development administers maritime trades instruction at Westerly Education Center and plans to hire at least a dozen instructors and teacher assistants to lead courses in maritime pipe-fitting, electrical and sheet metal.

The six- and eight-week courses prepare individuals for successful careers in building submarines. Instruction will be held during two shifts, starting in 2021. Electric Boat’s contract to build the Columbia class generation of submarines has generated the need to hire thousands of skilled workers in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Some of the qualifications include: experience in a trade or education shop environment; proficiency in Microsoft Office; outstanding communication and interpersonal skills; and the ability to work collaboratively with others. For complete details and information about how to apply, go to westerlyedcenter.org/page/job_openings.