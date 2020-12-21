The Jamestown Arts Center today announced that it will kick off the New Year with a new exhibition, outdoor art and two virtual JAC Talks. Here are the event details;

WHEN: Wednesday, January 6, 7:30 – 8:30 pm

WHAT: JAC Talk with Martin Keen (2nd Edition)

DETAILS: A 30 minute virtual Artists Talk followed by Q+A on Zoom

RSVP Required to receive Zoom link. Free; donations greatly appreciated

In case you missed the October JAC Talk, sculptor Martin Keen holds a repeat of his artist’s talk, to discuss sculptural ideas and processes. Martin’s sculpture water was among ten artworks selected from more than 100 submissions for the Jamestown Arts Center’s Outdoor Arts Experience (OAE). Water was displayed at BankNewport in Jamestown until the end October 2020 and the close of OAE.

RSVP + more information here: https://www.jamestownartcenter.org/events/jac-talk-martin-keen

WHEN: Starting Friday, January 8, 11 am – 3 pm

WHAT: Weaving Together

DETAILS: A new exhibition from four organizations supporting artists with disabilities opens January 8 – March 13, 2021. Entwining fabric, yarn, paper, branches and more, the four groups including, Outsider Collective, Artists’ Exchange, Flying Shuttles and Looking Upwards will encourage people from the community to not only view the works, but collaborate on multiple outdoor installations.

More information: https://www.jamestownartcenter.org/exhibitions-current/weaving-together

WHEN: Tuesday, January 26, 7:30 – 8:30 pm

WHAT: JAC Talk with Sandy Sorlien Twenty Art Cars and a Boat

DETAILS: A 30 minute virtual Artists Talk followed by Q+A on Zoom

RSVP Required to receive Zoom link. Free; donations greatly appreciated

Jamestown resident Sandy Sorlien presents a slide talk about the ideas behind her Outdoor Arts Experience installation, the marble-covered rowboat Marbelle. Topics include Art Cars, “outsider” art in general, the art of collecting objects, and the nitpicky art of getting things to stick to vehicles. You know you want to hear about ablative paint and silicone caulk! Anyone can gather up objects and create an Art Car or Boat, or something smaller. Perhaps this presentation will inspire you.

RSVP + more information: https://www.jamestownartcenter.org/events/jac-talk-sandy-sorlien

