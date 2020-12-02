ICYMI | The 10 most read-stories on What’s Up Newp in November 2020

With the General Election, Thanksgiving, an earthquake, and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, November certainly was a busy month in every way.
In November, we published 278 stories, saw more than 214,000 pageviews, and visits from 101,726 users.
Today we share what some of the most-read stories during the month were, in case you missed something.
10 – Farm Fresh RI Opens New Facility in Providence
9 – Wire Fox Terrier from Newport wins Terrier Group at National Dog Show
8 – Historic estate in Little Compton sells for $4.5 million
7 –12+ local restaurants that will cook Thanksgiving Dinner for you this year
6 – Building on Pond Avenue in Newport sells for $1.155 million
5 – Newport Restaurant Week begins on Friday, restaurants to offer up deals of their choice…
4 – 4.0 Earthquake Strikes Region Sunday Morning – Felt in RI and MA
3 – Governor announces new COVID-19 regulations; stay-at-home advisory, early closures for restaurants, and more
2 – New HBO series, ‘The Gilded Age’, will film in Newport in early 2021; extras…
1 (Most-Read) – Election 2020 | Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth turnout and results (Nov. 10 Update)
Among the most visited live blogs, stories being constantly updated;
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 in Newport County and Rhode Island
COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data by city, town
We couldn’t do what we do without READER Support.
If you’re thankful for What’s Up Newp, please consider supporting us through our supporter program.
Every dollar supports our articles, newsletters, interviews, videos, livestreams, and efforts to keep you informed about all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County.