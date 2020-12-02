ICYMI | The 10 most read-stories on What’s Up Newp in November 2020

With the General Election, Thanksgiving, an earthquake, and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, November certainly was a busy month in every way.

In November, we published 278 stories, saw more than 214,000 pageviews, and visits from 101,726 users.

Today we share what some of the most-read stories during the month were, in case you missed something.

10 – Farm Fresh RI Opens New Facility in Providence

9 – Wire Fox Terrier from Newport wins Terrier Group at National Dog Show

8 – Historic estate in Little Compton sells for $4.5 million

7 –12+ local restaurants that will cook Thanksgiving Dinner for you this year

6 – Building on Pond Avenue in Newport sells for $1.155 million

5 – Newport Restaurant Week begins on Friday, restaurants to offer up deals of their choice…

4 – 4.0 Earthquake Strikes Region Sunday Morning – Felt in RI and MA

3 – Governor announces new COVID-19 regulations; stay-at-home advisory, early closures for restaurants, and more

2 – New HBO series, ‘The Gilded Age’, will film in Newport in early 2021; extras…

1 (Most-Read) – Election 2020 | Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth turnout and results (Nov. 10 Update)

Among the most visited live blogs, stories being constantly updated;

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 in Newport County and Rhode Island

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data by city, town