This week, we’re helping you feel the Christmas spirit at home. Wishing you a very merry and very hygge Christmas at home.
SHOPPING
- New England Apple Flannel Shirt from Kiel James Patrick
- Newport Tree Lighting Candle from Kristen Coates
- Acorn Salt & Pepper Shakers from the Newport Mansions Shop
- Cozy Cabin Mocassins (Mens) from Kiel James Patrick
- Maine Bicentennial Medium Tote from Seabags
- The Evergreen Kids Sweater from Kiel James Patrick
- Cinnamon Plum Herbal Tea from The Tea & Spice Exchange
- Hand Knitted Irish Crew Neck Sweater from Basic Irish Luxury
- Breton Stripe and Star Tote from Seabags
- Teardrop Ornament from Newport Mansions Store
WATCHING
Concerto: A Beethoven Journey in the JPT Virtual Screening Room
LISTENING
Five Christmas albums we love:
- The Bells of Dublin (1991) by The Chieftains
- A Jolly Christmas from Frank Sinatra (1957)
- A Very Special Christmas (1987) by Various Artists
- Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas (1960) by Ella Fitzgerald
- A Christmas Gift for you from Phil Spector (1963) by Various Artists
READING
A Visit From St. Nicholas (aka ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas) by Clement Clarke Moore. Read about Moore’s connection to Newport here.
EATING
Take-out from Clarke Cooke House – winter sushi and warm Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad.
DRINKING
Sweet & Smoky Hot Chocolate with Mezcal – a cocktail recipe by Christina Mercado.
UNPLUGGED ACTIVITY Try home brewing or home wine making with a kit from Conanicut Brewing on Jamestown.