This week, we’re helping you feel the Christmas spirit at home. Wishing you a very merry and very hygge Christmas at home.

SHOPPING

  1. New England Apple Flannel Shirt from Kiel James Patrick
  2. Newport Tree Lighting Candle from Kristen Coates
  3. Acorn Salt & Pepper Shakers from the Newport Mansions Shop
  4. Cozy Cabin Mocassins (Mens) from Kiel James Patrick
  5. Maine Bicentennial Medium Tote from Seabags
  6. The Evergreen Kids Sweater from Kiel James Patrick
  7. Cinnamon Plum Herbal Tea from The Tea & Spice Exchange
  8. Hand Knitted Irish Crew Neck Sweater from Basic Irish Luxury
  9. Breton Stripe and Star Tote from Seabags
  10. Teardrop Ornament from Newport Mansions Store

WATCHING

Concerto: A Beethoven Journey in the JPT Virtual Screening Room

LISTENING

Five Christmas albums we love:

READING

A Visit From St. Nicholas (aka ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas) by Clement Clarke Moore. Read about Moore’s connection to Newport here.

EATING

Take-out from Clarke Cooke House – winter sushi and warm Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad.

DRINKING

Sweet & Smoky Hot Chocolate with Mezcal – a cocktail recipe by Christina Mercado.

UNPLUGGED ACTIVITY Try home brewing or home wine making with a kit from Conanicut Brewing on Jamestown.

