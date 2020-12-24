This week, we’re helping you feel the Christmas spirit at home. Wishing you a very merry and very hygge Christmas at home.

SHOPPING

WATCHING

Concerto: A Beethoven Journey in the JPT Virtual Screening Room

LISTENING

Five Christmas albums we love:

READING

A Visit From St. Nicholas (aka ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas) by Clement Clarke Moore. Read about Moore’s connection to Newport here.

EATING

Take-out from Clarke Cooke House – winter sushi and warm Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad.







DRINKING

Sweet & Smoky Hot Chocolate with Mezcal – a cocktail recipe by Christina Mercado.

UNPLUGGED ACTIVITY Try home brewing or home wine making with a kit from Conanicut Brewing on Jamestown.