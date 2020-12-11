Hygge at Home in Newport – Week 4

If you appreciate reading trusted local independent news without a paywall, help us keep it that way by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter.

This week’s Hygge at Home round-up is focused on celebrating and supporting artists who fill our homes with visuals and sounds that delight.

SHOPPING

Here are some Rhode Island-connected art, artists and galleries offering work that would make a great addition to your wall.

















- Advertisement -

WATCHING

Frida Kahlo in the JPT Virtual Screening Room (showing Dec. 10-17th)

LISTENING

READING

The new book Newport: The Artful City by John Tschirch in association with the Newport Historical Society.

EATING

Delivery from Bar ‘Cino.

DRINKING

Fully Rooted Kombucha – they deliver!

UNPLUGGED ACTIVITY