Hygge at Home in Newport – Week 4

If you appreciate reading trusted local independent news without a paywall, help us keep it that way by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter.
This week’s Hygge at Home round-up is focused on celebrating and supporting artists who fill our homes with visuals and sounds that delight.
SHOPPING
Here are some Rhode Island-connected art, artists and galleries offering work that would make a great addition to your wall.
- Snow Barn by Anthony Tomaselli. Anthony is the resident artist at the Fleur-De-Lys Studio in Providence and known for his paintings of quotidian Rhode Island land and seascapes. A selection of his pieces is on sale during weekends in December at his studio at special holiday pricing. View Anthony’s Holiday Sale paintings here. Follow him on Instagram @anthonytomaselli.
- Southwest Gale by Jonathan Small, featured Spring Bull Gallery during the Holiday Little Picture Show through January 7th.
- Persimmon 1 by Nicholas Lima. Available at Kristen Coates Art & Home.
- Striped Bass by Derek Moore of Low Tide Lumber.
- Off Newport by Laurie Johnstone, featured at Sheldon Fine Art.
- Hit Shingles by Ry Smith
- Castle Hill Inn by Maryanna Coleman Design. MaryAnna is a talented water color artists who’s painted many iconic East Coast destinations, including Newport’s Castle Hill Inn. Check out her store here. Follow her on Instagram @maryannacolemandesign
- Schooner Madeline available at Blink Gallery.
WATCHING
- Frida Kahlo in the JPT Virtual Screening Room (showing Dec. 10-17th)
LISTENING
- Getting in the Christmas spirit with A Charlie Brown Christmas by Vince Guaraldi Trio. Speaking of Christmas and Jazz, our Music Editor Ken Abrams interviewed Jim Porcella about his new album Christmas Is: December Duets earlier this week – watch it here.)
READING
- The new book Newport: The Artful City by John Tschirch in association with the Newport Historical Society.
EATING
- Delivery from Bar ‘Cino.
DRINKING
- Fully Rooted Kombucha – they deliver!
UNPLUGGED ACTIVITY
- Wrapping presents and doing a puzzle from Newport History Shop.