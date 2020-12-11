Hygge at Home in Newport – Week 4

By
Sarah McClutchy
-

This week’s Hygge at Home round-up is focused on celebrating and supporting artists who fill our homes with visuals and sounds that delight.

SHOPPING

Here are some Rhode Island-connected art, artists and galleries offering work that would make a great addition to your wall.

  1. Snow Barn by Anthony Tomaselli. Anthony is the resident artist at the Fleur-De-Lys Studio in Providence and known for his paintings of quotidian Rhode Island land and seascapes. A selection of his pieces is on sale during weekends in December at his studio at special holiday pricing. View Anthony’s Holiday Sale paintings here. Follow him on Instagram @anthonytomaselli.
  2. Southwest Gale by Jonathan Small, featured Spring Bull Gallery during the Holiday Little Picture Show through January 7th.
  3. Persimmon 1 by Nicholas Lima. Available at Kristen Coates Art & Home.
  4. Striped Bass by Derek Moore of Low Tide Lumber.
  5. Off Newport by Laurie Johnstone, featured at Sheldon Fine Art.
  6. Hit Shingles by Ry Smith
  7. Castle Hill Inn by Maryanna Coleman Design. MaryAnna is a talented water color artists who’s painted many iconic East Coast destinations, including Newport’s Castle Hill Inn. Check out her store here. Follow her on Instagram @maryannacolemandesign
  8. Schooner Madeline available at Blink Gallery.
