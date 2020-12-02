It’s Day 3 of our (hopefully only) two-week pause in Rhode Island, and week 3 of Hygge at Home in Newport. If you temporarily lost power, heat, and internet during the storm yesterday afternoon as I did, how did you pass the time? I put on some extra layers and played backgammon and cards by flashlight and candlelight until the lights came back on. Hygge in the dark, if you will. This week’s Hygge at Home round-up features regional artists, a new playlist series, take-out from a “ghost kitchen”, and more things that will keep you comfortable at home with and or without electricity.

SHOPPING

1- Mark Twain candle from Newport History Museum and Shop

2- Lay Lowne digital giclee print by Lovici

3- Sweatshirt by Donnie and the Dye

4 – Horseshoe crab ceramic wall hangers by Mark Rea (Nantucket)

5- Seascape print by the Kings Lens

6- Winter hat from the Newport Folk Shop

WATCHING

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix)

LISTENING

A few of us are collaborating on a WhatsUpNewp Hygge at Home master playlist on Spotify, which includes something for everyone and will be updated all winter. We’ll include a wide array of music from Newport Jazz and Folk Festival artists, New England-inspired tunes, and any music across genres that fits the feeling of hygge at home. Each week, we’ll curate a mini playlist from the collection. Check out the playlist each week and you might discover some new music, remember some old forgotten favorites, and feel a heavy dose of nostalgia for live music. Listen to Hygge at Home in Newport Week 3 here.

READING

Miss traveling? Check out these two new books with Newport connections:

-The new Accidentally Wes Anderson book compiles 200 locations featured on the hit Instagram account. It’s the perfect coffee table book.

–The Silver Swan: In Search of Doris Duke by Sallie Bingham is a new book about the jet-setting, drama-filled life of Doris Duke.

EATING

Earlier this week, I had a chance to catch-up with Surf Club Executive Chef Brian Rashness about his new “ghost kitchen” restaurant concept Green Dragon that launched in November. Green Dragon is open Thursday – Sunday (take-out and pick-up only) and Brian recommends their Hot & Sour Soup (pictured below) to enjoy at home on a cold night. I had a chance to try the Beef & Broccoli and would highly recommend that as well.

DRINKING

Hugs are one of many things I learned I had taken for granted this year. Luckily, Ragged Island has Liquid Hugs, and they’re a good beverage to keep in the fridge during the pause this month.

UNPLUGGED ACTIVITY

Did you know the game Bananagrams was invented in Cranston, Rhode Island? The game makes for a family-friendly unplugged activity, and a great stocking stuffer too!