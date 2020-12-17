Home on Rumstick Road in Barrington sells for more than $1.2 million

Residential Properties Ltd. today announced the sale of 83 Rumstick Road in Barrington for $1,215,826 – selling for $155,000 above the original asking price.

RPL Sales Associate Laurie Fletcher represented the sellers as the listing agent in this transaction.

According to Statewide MLS data, RPL has now participated in an impressive 27 of the 38 sales over $1 million in Barrington this year.

Nestled on over 1.5 acres of lush landscaping, this luminous, circa 1840, Nantucket style Colonial was restored in 1998, followed by a beautiful first floor primary suite renovation in 2018. Just outside this suite sits an alluring stone patio that blends nature into everyday life. Granite and wood countertops grace the inviting chef’s kitchen, while high ceilings and a stone fireplace create the perfect living space. An additional guest suite completes the first floor. Two staircases lead to the second floor’s two bedrooms and updated full bath, plus a convenient office/studio space. Barrington residents enjoy easy access to the Rhode Island Country Club, public library, marinas, bike paths, top-notch schools, and sparkling beaches.