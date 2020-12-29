Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 30 Meadow Avenue in Westerly for $3,500,000.

The seller was represented by Robin Knisley, Broker Associate, and DeeDee Buffum, Broker Associate: both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. DeeDee Buffum also facilitated the sale on behalf of the buyers.

According to data available from Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 30 Meadow Avenue is the seventh-highest single-family sale in Westerly this year.

“It has been an honor to assist the seller and to transition this Weekapaug property to its new owners. Thank you to all involved. We close out our Weekapaug sales and rental year with a positive finish and extend best wishes to all for 2021,” says DeeDee Buffum in a statement.

The custom built shingle-styled home offers sweeping views of Weekapaug cove and across to the Atlantic Ocean. Sited on nearly one acre of land, Twilight instills a hideaway feel while maintaining close proximity to all Westerly has to offer. Designed by the architectural firm of Mercer & Bertsche, the three level home features four bedrooms, four and one half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, sun-filled dining room, and an extensive deck overlooking the views of the harbor and the Block Island Sound.

“This highly sought after location offers a tranquil coastal setting with easy access via car and train to New York, Boston, and Connecticut,” adds Robin Knisley. “With all it has to offer, Weekapaug has retained a sense of stability and serenity exemplified by residents who have called it home for generations.”