Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 12 Bluff Avenue for $11,800,000.

Perched on the oceanfront edge of Watch Hill overlooking the great Atlantic Ocean is this multigenerational dwelling. Donna Simmons, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller and facilitated the transaction on behalf of the buyer.

The home sold within just 30 days on the market. According to data available from Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 12 Bluff Avenue is the highest Westerly sale and the third-highest statewide sale this year.

The home, located between The Ocean House and the property owned by Taylor Swift, is a gracious cottage style residence with large porches positioned to take advantage of the views. The lawn gently slopes toward the ocean and leads to the white sands of East Beach for which Watch Hill is known. Featuring nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a large in-law suite, this home was built with entertaining and large gatherings in mind.

Donna Simmons, a luxury real estate specialist in the Rhode Island and Connecticut markets since 2006, represented the buyers of the home next door at 10 Bluff Avenue last November. The sale of 10 Bluff Avenue continues to hold the record as the highest recorded single-family property sale ever in Watch Hill and statewide, according to data available from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service.

“This beautiful house was a pleasure to show with its ocean views for miles,” says Donna Simmons. “I am so happy for the new family who can love the house the way it has been loved by the sellers for decades!”