Residential Properties Ltd. recently announced the sale of 2 Blount Circle in Barrington for $1.3 million. RPL Sales Associate Nancy Weaver represented the sellers.

According to Statewide MLS data, Residential Properties Ltd. has now participated in 26 of the 37 sales over $1 million in Barrington this year.

Perched in desirable Rumstick Village, this enchanting, three-story Nantucket shingle-style property was renovated top-to-bottom in 2002 by the owner-architect for his family. Open concept living is provided on every sun-filled floor of this four-bedroom harbor front property. This coastal cul-de-sac home sparkles with beautiful craftsmanship, including a classic white chef’s kitchen, a luxurious primary suite with dual baths, plus a private deck with water views. Convenient access to the public library, Rhode Island Country Club, marinas, bike paths, top-notch schools, and beaches create an idyllic life in The Ocean State.