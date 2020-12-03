HGTV unveils 2021 Dream Home, a 3,300 sq. ft home in Portsmouth

HGTV today unveiled the 25th edition of the HGTV® Dream Home, a stunning coastal oasis sitting at over 3,300 square feet in Portsmouth.

[ICYMI: Our October 13th story about the home – HGTV’s 2021 Dream Home located in Portsmouth]

HGTV, a member of the Discovery, Inc. family of brands, will award the newly built, fully furnished residence to the grand prize winner, along with $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage and a 2021 motorhome from Camping World.

This sprawling home, which HGTV often says is in Newport, was built and designed by local builder JPS Construction & Design with trend-setting interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

“We knew we had to pick a location that would wow our viewers for the 25th anniversary, and Newport has every element a destination needs to provide that including natural beauty, aspirational lifestyle and decadent architecture,” said Flynn in a provided statement. “Every detail about the home, from the construction to the design elements, capture the spirit of Newport and the grandness of the HGTV Dream Home, making our 25th home the most impressive yet.”

The three-story Cape Code style home includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The home is described as “full of modern nautical design and rich colors that honor Newport’s coastal New England charm, such as deep reds and blues, with neutral tones and pops of pattern. Upon entering the home, visitors are welcomed by high ceilings contributing to the greatness of the living room. The open floor plan allows for an easy flow between the living room and the dining room, which lives off of the chef’s kitchen that includes a large island, state of the art appliances and tons of storage. The upstairs is home to four bedrooms, including the master, which includes a walk-in closet and bathroom en-suite. Up one more flight of stairs is the rooftop deck, with a wet bar and spectacular water views that cannot be rivaled”.

Take a tour of the whole house below;

The official entry period for HGTV Dream Home 2021 is 9 a.m. ET Monday, December 28, 2020 through 5 p.m. ET Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules.

Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Dream Home 2021 Special on HGTV on Friday, January 1 at 8 p.m. ET with a special pre-premiere available on HGTV GO on Monday, December 28. Viewers will have the opportunity to go behind-the-scenes with host Tiffany Brooks and interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn as they give an inside look at the home’s build and design process.