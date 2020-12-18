Governor Gina Raimondo announced today during her weekly press briefing that the “pause” that Rhode Island has been under for the past three weeks will end on Sunday, December 20.

Watch | Governor Raimondo’s Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing (Dec. 18 at 1 pm)

Governor Raimondo then said “we can’t go from pause to flipping a switch” and announced a post-pause phase beginning Monday, December 21st.

The Governor said all the new rules on restrictions that start on Monday can be found on www.reopeningri.com.

Rhode Island entered a two-week “pause” on November 30. Here is what the restrictions were from November 30 – December 20.

This story is developing and will be updated.