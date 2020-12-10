Governor Raimondo extends “pause” another week, announces new post-pause phase

If you appreciate reading trusted local independent news without a paywall, help us keep it that way by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter.

Governor Gina Raimondo just announced the “pause” will continue for another week, through Sunday, December 20.



Governor Raimondo said, “if we stay home for one more week and honor the pause, I believe it will have the impact that we need”.

Governor Raimondo then said “we can’t go from pause to flipping a switch” and announced new restrictions beginning Monday, December 21st.

More info to come.

This story is developing.