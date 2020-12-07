Governor Raimondo directs flags to fly at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

via Governor Gina Raimondo’s office

In accordance with a presidential proclamation, Governor Gina M. Raimondo is directing United States and Rhode Island flags at all state agencies and buildings to be flown at half-staff today, December 7, 2020, in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.



“Seventy-nine years ago, 2,400 Americans lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor, devastating our nation and pulling us into world war. We grieve for those killed in the attack and the thousands more who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. On this somber day – this day that will forever live in infamy – let us recommit ourselves to supporting and caring for our veterans and their families, and to upholding the American ideals they fought to protect.”



Raimondo also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags to half-staff as a mark of respect.