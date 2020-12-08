Governor Raimondo announces Judicial nominations

Governor Gina M. Raimondo today announced her nominees for judicial vacancies on the Rhode Island Supreme Court, Superior Court, Family Court, and Workers’ Compensation Court. The appointees’ names have been submitted to the Rhode Island State Senate–and House of Representatives, in the case of the Supreme Court nominees–for advice and consent.



“I am thrilled to appoint this group of talented public servants to our state’s highest courts,” said Governor Gina M. Raimondo. “As Governor, one of my most important and sacred responsibilities is to appoint high-caliber judges who reflect the diversity of the Rhode Islanders they serve. I am confident that each of these nominees will fairly and honorably uphold the laws and values of our state.”



Information about each of the nominees–and the respective court to which they will be nominated–can be found below.