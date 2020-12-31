2019 was our busiest year every for What’s Up Newp and to be honest, I wasn’t sure how we would ever “beat it”. I mean, what could possibly happen that would see our website traffic more than double, our team produce at least 10 stories every single day of 2020, and a year of accomplishments, growth, and challenges that I could never dream of.

I could not be prouder of what our team accomplished in 2020, especially during a difficult time balancing work, family, and the pandemic. I think it’s important to share with you some of our 2020 highlights;

What’s Up Newp more than doubled our readership in 2020 – more than 1,126,470 users visiting our site, racking up more than 3.05 million page views. Our busiest year ever.

We published more than 3,612 stories in 2020 – 52% more than in 2019.

When digital advertising all about dried up in March and our revenue was changed forever, hundreds of you – our readers – became What’s Up Newp Supporters – literally making what we do possible and allowing us to do more and provide more news, information, and journalism.

What’s Up Newp doubled our contributing team in 2020 – seasoned journalists to college graduates from all corners of Newport County, and the state, now regularly contribute to our website. Providing us with a wide arrange of opinions, knowledge, voice, and experience.

When live events and political campaigning wasn’t possible, What’s Up Newp hosted live virtual concerts, virtual cocktail classes, nearly 85 live video conversations with political candidates, and hundreds of other videos with newsmakers, authors, and other members of our community.

For the third year in a row, What’s Up Newp was named Best Local News Blog – Statewide by Rhode Island Monthly readers.

The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County awarded their 2020 Dominique Award to me. According to the ACA, the Dominique Award annually recognizes an individual who has contributed above and beyond to the cultural community.

What’s Up Newp was honorably mentioned by Rhode Island Monthly and the Rhode Island Foundation in the 2021 Common Good Awards, recognized the resources and help we provided to our readers and community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of this is possible because of you – our readers- and our loyal advertisers. Thank you for believing in us.

Have a wonderful New Year’s and a peaceful and healthy 2021,

~ Ryan Belmore | Owner & Publisher, What’s Up Newp