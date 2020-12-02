Fans Invited to Upload Videos of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” for Global Singalong

Ever wanted to join Neil Diamond fans from around the world in a massive sing-a-long? Well, you’ve got a chance to do just that in a unique “Global Sweet Caroline Singalong” happening later this month. Indeed, “good times never seemed so good…”

Diamond’s label, Capitol Records is running the contest to promote the release of a new collection of his music, Classic Diamonds, partially recorded at the Abbey Road Studios with the London Symphony Orchestra.

Fans and celebrities are invited to upload videos of themselves singing ‘Sweet Caroline,” the 51-year-old tune that has become an all-time classic.

We’re “reaching out” to our readers – Enter the contest by December 4th, as the compilation video will be released on December 11th. Good luck! For details, click on the contest site here.

