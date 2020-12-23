As the nation continues to grapple with COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, Middletown-based Embrace Home Loans is delivering some holiday cheer to the children of its employees—even if they can’t get together in person.

Since this past summer and throughout the holidays, Embrace has been hosting online Zoom events for its employees’ kids. Children who attend “online recess” get to participate in storytelling, singing, acting, artwork and other activities. The online events are led by Alexandra Fortin, an actress and nanny based in New York City.

“Normally we’d have summer, Halloween, and holiday get-togethers for the kids at our office, including our huge annual party,” said Dana Fortin, Embrace’s chief marketing officer, and Alexandra’s mother in a provided statement. “Rather than cancel or postpone employee activities this year, we’ve gotten creative and come up with ways to evolve employee engagement and experiences to fit our newly remote workforce.”

Embrace Home Loans says that the online recess will continue as long as the pandemic keeps children’s parents from going into the office. Kids who sign up for Embrace’s online recess receive gift packages from Embrace that include books, crafts, snacks, and other items.

“It takes some coordination to get everything out to the kids, but it has been so worth it,” said Jennifer O’Neil, Embrace’s director of corporate communications in a statement. “Not only are the kids excited, but the parents are, too. I get so many emails from our team who are grateful that the company cares about their kids’ happiness. It feels fantastic just to do something extra to lift everyone’s spirits and support their wellbeing during these crazy times.”

Catch a glimpse at some of the Zoom events Embrace has created for the children of its employees below.