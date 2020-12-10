Diego’s nears completion of it’s new East Side location

In the coming weeks, Diego’s will open their much-anticipated location on the East Side of Providence. The popular Mexican staple, whose brand has expanded from its first location on Bowen’s Wharf in Newport to Middletown with its Barrio Cantina is now prepping for its third installment in Wayland Square.



Located on the corner of Wayland Avenue and Medway Street, the restaurant is conveniently neighbors with another Newport favorite that also boasts a Providence location, Pasta Beach. The area is known for its incredible selection of local eateries and Diego’s East Side will only add to the available options for East Side residents.



Scott and Adrienne Kirmil, co-owners of Diego’s, are excited to join the existing restaurant scene in the neighborhood and mentioned that they are happy to get back to their city roots. “We spent a significant portion of our professional lives living and working in Boston. It’s going to be very nostalgic opening this concept in an urban area after spending years building our restaurants on Aquidneck Island.”

The Diego’s East Side team has been working diligently to wrap up some final projects and get the establishment ready for service. “We have been putting the finishing touches on the design and aesthetic but more importantly, we’ve been working to ensure everything operates as it should,” said the Kirmils. “We are really proud of what we’ve put together at this new location and we can’t wait to open our doors to the public as soon as we can.”



Diego’s is known for its approachable menu which features unique takes on classics like tacos, empanadas, nachos, guacamole, and an extensive cocktail menu and tequila portfolio. Scott Kirmil said that although the foundational elements will remain consistent with Diego’s brand, the Providence location will have its own vibe and will feature new, creative menu additions from Chefs Chris Leone and Jessica Merkle. Bar manager Tom Spiga will also be offering guests a beverage menu that will highlight the brand’s beloved margaritas as well as some cocktails exclusive to the Providence location.



With the restaurant industry struggling amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and capacity restrictions imposed by state legislatures, opening a new restaurant is quite the undertaking. “We asked our team when we were first approached with the opportunity if this was something they were interested in pursuing. We don’t do anything without their blessing and support.”

When speaking with Scott Kirmil about the looming cloud of uncertainty surrounding restaurants in the foreseeable months ahead, he said that he and his co-owners are investing in the future. “We are in this for the long haul and we are all staying positive. We have our eyes on the horizon waiting for brighter days ahead for the hospitality industry. Opportunities and locations like this don’t come around often and we couldn’t be happier to join the Providence community”



Stay tuned for an announcement in the immediate future about their opening date. In the meantime, be sure to follow them on social media (@diegoseastside) and visit their website for additional information www.diegosprovidence.com