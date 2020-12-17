‘Darkest red’ for the coronavirus surge: Task force pleads with states to do more

Nearly every state is now in the White House’s red zone for deaths.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force this week added a new color to its maps — “darkest red” — as it tried to convey the severity of the surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in weekly reports to governors.

“The fall surge is merging with the post-Thanksgiving surge to create a winter surge with the most rapid increase in cases; the widest spread, with more than 2,000 counties in COVID red zones; and the longest duration, now entering the 9th week, we have experienced,” the task force wrote. “Many Americans continue to gather indoors, creating private spreading events.”

For a second week in a row, 49 states and the District of Columbia were in the task force’s red zone for new cases, with more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous week. Rhode Island, Ohio and North Dakota were at the top of the rankings. Hawaii was the only state not in the red zone.

Forty-eight states plus the District of Columbia — four more than in last week’s report — were also in the red zone for deaths, with more than two per 100,000 residents in the previous week. Iowa and the Dakotas were in the lead. Washington and Hawaii were the only states not in that red zone.

The task force again urged states to implement stricter measures to control the spread of the virus.

“Mitigation efforts must increase, including key state and local policies,” the task force wrote. “Increase physical distancing through significant reduction in capacity or closure in public and private indoor spaces, including restaurants and bars.”

It also repeated its urgent advice from last week — that no one should gather maskless and indoors with others outside of their immediate household, that seniors should get groceries and medications delivered, that young people who gathered with others should assume they contracted the virus and isolate and get tested.

“Warn about any gathering during December holidays,” the task force told governors.

The task force urged states to consider carefully who should be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines, saying that immunizing the elderly will save the most lives. The task force last week told governors that Americans need to remain vigilant because widespread vaccination will not happen until spring.

The White House does not make the reports public. It has said that’s because states should lead the pandemic response. The Center for Public Integrity is collecting and publishing them.https://embed.documentcloud.org/projects/red-zone-reports-50664/?embed=1

Public Integrity obtained Dec. 13 reports for three states — North Dakota, Tennessee and Washington — but spokespeople for 10 other states said on Thursday that they had not yet received their reports. The documents, dated Sundays, have for many weeks been sent out on Tuesdays.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the delay.

The states in the red zone for cases in this week’s report (more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents in the week prior):

Rhode Island Ohio North Dakota Indiana Tennessee Alaska Idaho Nevada South Dakota Kansas Utah Arizona Minnesota Delaware Pennsylvania New Mexico Nebraska California Wyoming Connecticut Oklahoma Kentucky Colorado Montana Wisconsin Alabama Illinois Massachusetts Arkansas West Virginia Mississippi New Hampshire Missouri Michigan North Carolina Iowa New Jersey South Carolina Louisiana New York Georgia Maryland Virginia Florida Texas Washington District of Columbia Oregon Maine Vermont

The states in the red zone for test positivity in this week’s report (more than 10 percent of tests in the state were positive in the week prior):

Nevada Idaho Oklahoma Kansas Nebraska Missouri Alabama Utah Arizona Montana Indiana Virginia Mississippi Pennsylvania Ohio South Dakota New Mexico Iowa New Hampshire South Carolina Texas Kentucky Michigan Georgia New Jersey Illinois Wyoming Wisconsin Arkansas Minnesota North Carolina Colorado West Virginia

The states in the red zone for deaths (more than two new deaths per 100,000 residents in the week prior):

Iowa North Dakota South Dakota Illinois Kansas Arkansas Wyoming Rhode Island Pennsylvania Colorado New Mexico Michigan Indiana Nebraska Minnesota West Virginia Montana Wisconsin Mississippi Nevada Idaho Tennessee Connecticut Missouri Alabama Massachusetts Arizona Louisiana Ohio New Jersey Texas Maryland Oklahoma Florida Oregon Utah Georgia Kentucky California New Hampshire North Carolina New York Delaware Vermont Virginia South Carolina Maine District of Columbia Alaska

The states in the red zone for COVID-19 hospital admissions (more than 15 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100 beds in the week prior):

Arizona Maryland Arkansas Kentucky New Mexico Pennsylvania Oklahoma District of Columbia Nevada Ohio Missouri Wisconsin California Illinois Georgia Indiana New Jersey Colorado Delaware Kansas Alabama Michigan Montana North Carolina Wyoming Virginia Connecticut Minnesota Tennessee Texas South Carolina Oregon West Virginia Nebraska South Dakota New Hampshire North Dakota New York

