Angélica M. Infante-Green, the Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education for the State of Rhode Island, has notified all public school districts in the states that the earliest stuends may return after the upcoming holiday break is Thursday, January 7 for health and safety concerns.

Colleen Burns Jermain, Ed.D., Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, sent the following letter out to Newport Public School families and staff on Wednesday evening.

Dear Newport Public School Families and Staff,

On Tuesday, December 14th Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green notified all school districts the earliest students may return after the break is Thursday, January 7th for health and safety reasons. These changes to the statewide calendar for the 2020-21 school year are being put in place by RIDE to ensure that any exposures to the virus that may occur during the holidays can be detected and isolated before students and staff return to school buildings. Out of an abundance of caution, and after consultation with the school nurses, principals, directors, and teacher leaders, Newport will return to In-Person Learning on Monday, January 11th ensuring all safety measures have taken place and plenty of time has passed for isolation and quarantine periods.

Below is an updated schedule for Newport Public Schools:

● Distance learning for all students through December 23.

● Thursday, December 24 – Friday, January 1: HOLIDAY RECESS (No school) ● Monday, January 4 – Friday, January 8: DISTANCE LEARNING for all students PK-12 ● Monday, January 11: School calendar links provided click here

o PK-4 return to full in-person learning

o Grades 5-12 – Distance Learning per the hybrid learning model

● Tuesday, January 12: Grades 5-12 return to hybrid learning model

● Monday, January 18: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (No school)

● Monday, January 25: Statewide PD Day – All students on Distance Learning

Please note that this schedule is subject to change, based on the evolving public health situation, staffing capacity, and other factors in our community that may unfold. Please monitor your child’s school emails and local newspapers for further information and updates as this is an evolving situation.

Other News: On -Site Testing for Students and Staff

Upon returning to in-person learning on January 11, we may have the opportunity to provide asymptomatic testing at school if our families and staff are interested. Please provide your input through this very brief questionnaire regarding in-school testing. (Click here)

Please remember if you do travel during the holiday break your child must quarantine per CDC and RIDOH guidelines. While we are on distance learning, it is important that you notify your school nurse or building principal if you or your child develops symptoms and receives a positive COVID test result. To secure a test appointment you may call 844-857-1814. If you or your child have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID, the person should stay home and follow quarantine guidelines. It is very important to follow orders of RIDOH if you or anyone in your household is directed to quarantine or asked to remain at home to avoid community spread. If you have further questions regarding this, please contact RIDOH at 222-8022.

Meal distribution: During COVID, NPS working with our food provider, Chartwells and our community partner, Newport Community Schools, will be serving meals in several locations across the City. All meals are free of charge, for all children 18 years or younger. Children do not need to be NPS students in order to receive meals. Parents may pick up meals for their children as well. Due to the impending snow, meals will be distributed today for Wednesday and Thursday. Meal distribution will resume on Friday, December 18. Next Wednesday, December 23, meals will be provided for five days. Click here for locations at times.

Distance Learning Technology Assistance: Please remember you may contact the IT Help Desk at helpdesk@npsri.net or 1-833-752-0725 (for Spanish select option 2) for any technology needs.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

● States with Travel Restrictions upon entry to RI

● Data dashboard

● State metrics

● Symptoms

As always, I thank you for your continued cooperation. I know this is a tough year for everyone and I appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding for being flexible now and as we enter the coming months. The good news is that more testing will be available and a vaccine has already arrived in Rhode Island. There is good news for all of us to be grateful that progress is being made.

We miss your students and look forward to January 11th when we return to our hybrid in person learning schedule. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that this will be our only change for the New Year!

I wish you and your family a very safe, happy holiday season. We will continue to keep you updated as events unfold and look forward to welcoming you back in January!

Happy Holidays and Happy 2021!

Stay safe!

Colleen Burns Jermain, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Newport Public Schools