The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a “possible person” in the waters of Newport Harbor.
U.S. Coast Guard Northeast posted on Twitter Monday evening just after 7:30 pm that rescue crews from Castle Hill, Air Station Cape Cod and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force were out searching.
Details on the reason for the search are unknown at this time.
This story is developing.
Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism
What’s Up Newp exists to keep you informed about what’s happening locally. And we believe that through this important work, we also strengthen our community and our democracy.
Throughout this year that has been full of crises, our business revenue took a hit as MANY other businesses have. But, we remain committed to our mission of providing news, information, and journalism to Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
In 2020, we’ve published more than 3,576 stories (many of the stories you can’t and haven’t found anywhere else), hosted more than 100 live video conversations with newsmakers, and have been there for you, and our community, every single hour, day, week, and month of this challenging year.
We are deeply committed to investing back into our community and to using our platform to highlight all that we can that’s happening in our community.
But we can’t do any of this without you.
If What’s Up Newp has provided you with at least $5 worth of knowledge, information, and/or entertainment this year, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter. Reader support is what truly makes what we do possible.