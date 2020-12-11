City of Newport postpones Holly Jolly Drive Thru

Due to potential rain, the City’s Holly Jolly Drive-Thru initially planned for Saturday at Easton’s Beach is being rescheduled to Sunday, Dec. 13th from 1 – 3 p.m, the City of Newport announced today.

The inaugural event, which is already sold out, encourages residents to load up the kids and head down to Easton’s Beach for a special COVID-safe holiday display.

Participants will remain in their vehicles as they drive through festive one-of-a-kind displays with a very special guest waiting at the end to say a quick, socially distant ho-ho-ho.

All participants must remain in the vehicle at all times and masks are required for all, the City writes in a press release.