Press Release provided by HopeHealth

A recent gift from the Champlin Foundation will make it possible for HopeHealth to modernize the two elevators at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center as part of a major expansion and renovation that began last July.

The $270,000 grant will cover the cost of completely rebuilding the pair of elevators installed when the building was constructed in 1976. In 2008, HopeHealth replaced the interior walls of each elevator cab, repaired cables, dampers and doors, and installed new smoke alarms. However, the original mechanical and electrical systems remain, and components have become obsolete and difficult to replace.

“It’s one of the most significant gifts of the year,” said Suzanne Fortier, vice president of philanthropy for HopeHealth. “And it is typical of the type of mission-critical support that The Champlin Foundation uniquely provides. This grant will have a tremendous impact for patients, their families and staff at the Hulitar Hospice Center.”

The elevators provide access to all four floors of HopeHealth’s building at 1085 North Main Street in Providence, which includes two patient floors in the Hulitar Hospice Center. The Center is Rhode Island’s only freestanding inpatient hospice facility providing care to patients who need a higher level of specialized care at end of life. Since it opened its doors in 2009, more than 15,000 patients have been cared for in the facility.

A $2.6 million construction project to expand the Hulitar Hospice Center from 24 beds to 30 began last July and is slated for completion in May 2021. The elevator replacement, while essential, was not part of the expansion project, which is being funded primarily by a bond through the Rhode Island Health, Education and Building Corporation (RIHEBC).

HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care is among 188 Rhode-Island based organizations to receive funding for capital projects from The Champlin Foundation.

HopeHealth is contracting with thyssenkrupp Elevator to manage the modernization of the two elevators. The company will retain and reuse structural steel components and bring the elevators up to life-safety codes. The project is expected to begin after the new year and take three months to complete.