Best In Class: Documentary on the inaugural Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week released

A new documentary about the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week launched today (December 1) on digital platforms and DVD.

Mill Creek Entertainment, an independent studio for Blu-ray, DVD, and digital distribution, announced the release of the documentary via a press release earlier today.

“We are thrilled to give car fans, collectors, and everyday spectators an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the Audrain Concours d’Elegance,” says Jeff Hayne, SVP of Mill Creek Entertainment. “Being able to experience such an iconic event at home amid the absence of live events allows enthusiasts to share their love of the automobile.”

The Audrain Automobile Museum partnered with Torque Media Group to produce this stunning and fascinating account of the inaugural Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week; a world-class event bringing the best of the motoring world to a global audience.

This intimate documentary captures the highs and lows of competition, the people and passions that drive the pursuit of excellence and the bonds that unite car lovers around the world, according to Mill Creek Entertainment.

This inaugural event beautifully captures the celebration of history, luxury and sport where the spectacular Breakers Mansion serves as a backdrop to the awarding of trophies with first in class winners competing for the Willie K. Vanderbilt Trophy. Audrain CEO, Donald Osborne, assembled judges from around the globe for this historic event with an exciting lineup of special guests including automotive expert Nic Waller, actress Emily Ratajkowski and Event Chairman, Jay Leno.

The documentary is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and across all major digital platforms.

For more information on where and how to watch Best in Class: The Making of a Concours d’Elegance, please visit https://www.audrainconcours.com/.